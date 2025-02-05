Skobalj leads UIC against Illinois State after 20-point outing

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-8, 7-5 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-8, 7-5 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Illinois State after Filip Skobalj scored 20 points in UIC’s 88-83 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Flames have gone 7-4 in home games. UIC leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 34.0 boards. Sasa Ciani leads the Flames with 8.8 rebounds.

The Redbirds are 6-6 in MVC play. Illinois State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

UIC makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Illinois State averages 76.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 74.6 UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Skobalj is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.