Skinner and Arizona State host BYU

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-19, 2-13 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-13, 4-11 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits BYU after Tyi Skinner scored 25 points in Arizona State’s 82-66 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars have gone 8-5 at home. BYU has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

The Sun Devils are 2-13 against conference opponents. Arizona State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

BYU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 69.7 points per game, 2.5 more than the 67.2 BYU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.8 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Skinner is averaging 16.3 points for the Sun Devils. Jalyn Brown is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

