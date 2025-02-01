SIU-Edwardsville visits Western Illinois following McCowan’s 23-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-16, 2-9 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-9, 5-6 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-16, 2-9 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-9, 5-6 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Raegan McCowan scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 62-52 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-4 in home games. Western Illinois is second in the OVC scoring 70.8 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 2-9 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by KK Rodriguez averaging 3.5.

Western Illinois averages 70.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 72.0 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCowan is scoring 21.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Leathernecks. Mia Nicastro is averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ava Stoller is averaging 7.1 points for the Cougars. Rodriguez is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.