SIU-Edwardsville visits Southern Indiana following Taylor’s 33-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-9, 12-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-18, 4-13 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Southern Indiana after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 33 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 80-62 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-7 at home. Southern Indiana is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 12-5 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville leads the OVC giving up just 65.5 points per game while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Southern Indiana averages 71.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 65.5 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 73.4 Southern Indiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damoni Harrison is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Stephen Olowoniyi is averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games.

Ring Malith is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

