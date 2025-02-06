SIU-Edwardsville visits Carter and Tennessee Tech

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-18, 2-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-5, 10-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-18, 2-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-5, 10-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Keeley Carter scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 81-62 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech is the OVC leader with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Anna Walker averaging 6.3.

The Cougars are 2-11 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville allows 72.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Carter is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

KK Rodriguez is shooting 36.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

