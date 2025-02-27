SIU-Edwardsville hosts Martin and Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-10, 14-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-10, 12-6 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-10, 14-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-10, 12-6 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces SIU-Edwardsville after Rob Martin scored 26 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-58 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars are 11-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 3.7.

The Redhawks are 14-4 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

