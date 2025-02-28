SIU-Edwardsville hosts Little Rock on home skid

Little Rock Trojans (14-14, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-23, 3-16 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (14-14, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-23, 3-16 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Little Rock looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Cougars have gone 3-10 at home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks seventh in the OVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Wooldridge averaging 2.1.

The Trojans are 12-7 in OVC play. Little Rock has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 62.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 65.2 Little Rock allows. Little Rock’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than SIU-Edwardsville has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. KK Rodriguez is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Lamariyee Williams is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.