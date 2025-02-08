Simpson leads Southern Utah against Abilene Christian after 22-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-13, 2-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-13, 2-7 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-13, 2-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-13, 2-7 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Abilene Christian after Jamir Simpson scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 60-57 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Thunderbirds are 7-4 on their home court. Southern Utah is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 2-6 in conference play. Abilene Christian is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 14.8 points. Simpson is averaging 18 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

