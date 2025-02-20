Simpkins scores 28 as Elon defeats Towson 69-63

ELON, N.C. (AP) — TK Simpkins scored 28 points as Elon beat Towson 69-63 on Thursday night. Simpkins shot 8…

Simpkins shot 8 for 14 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (17-11, 8-7 Coastal Athletic Association). TJ Simpkins scored 19 points and added four steals. Matthew Van Komen had eight points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor.

The Tigers (18-10, 13-2) were led in scoring by Tyler Tejada, who finished with 24 points. Dylan Williamson added 12 points and five assists for Towson. Tomiwa Sulaiman also put up 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. The Tigers ended a 12-game winning streak with the loss.

TK Simpkins scored 12 second-half points and Elon secured the victory after a second half that featured eight lead changes and was tied three times.

Both teams next play Saturday. Elon hosts William & Mary and Towson plays Campbell on the road.

