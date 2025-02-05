Simmons leads Gardner-Webb against UNC Asheville after 40-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-13, 4-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-6, 7-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 9…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-13, 4-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-6, 7-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces UNC Asheville after Darryl Simmons II scored 40 points in Gardner-Webb’s 96-93 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is sixth in the Big South with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 4.9.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb ranks second in the Big South scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Selden averaging 8.7.

UNC Asheville makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Gardner-Webb has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon is averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Fletcher Abee is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simmons averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Selden is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.