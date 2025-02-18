Simmons leads Gardner-Webb against Longwood after 27-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 5-7 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-11, 5-7 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 5-7 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-11, 5-7 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Longwood after Darryl Simmons II scored 27 points in Gardner-Webb’s 96-87 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Lancers are 11-3 on their home court. Longwood ranks eighth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Elijah Tucker leads the Lancers with 5.1 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-7 in conference play. Gardner-Webb gives up 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Longwood is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 75.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 72.9 Longwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Kyrell Luc is shooting 48.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Simmons is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jamaine Mann is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.