Siena puts road win streak on the line against Canisius

Siena Saints (15-10, 12-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-18, 6-9 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hits the road against Canisius aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Golden Griffins are 3-9 on their home court. Canisius is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Saints are 12-4 in conference play.

Canisius averages 55.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 66.3 Siena allows. Siena has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The Golden Griffins and Saints meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shariah Gailes is averaging 9.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jaela Johnson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

