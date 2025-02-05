Siena hosts Saint Peter’s following Shoats’ 22-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-11, 2-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-12, 5-6 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-11, 2-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-12, 5-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Saint Peter’s after Justice Shoats scored 22 points in Siena’s 84-75 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints have gone 6-3 at home. Siena ranks ninth in the MAAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Coyle averaging 3.5.

The Peacocks have gone 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Siena scores 70.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 64.2 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shoats is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Saints. Coyle is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Peacocks. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

