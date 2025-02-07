Siena hosts Rider following Seppala’s 23-point showing

Rider Broncs (6-15, 4-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-10, 8-4 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (6-15, 4-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-10, 8-4 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Rider after Teresa Seppala scored 23 points in Siena’s 68-60 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Saints have gone 7-4 in home games. Siena is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncs are 4-8 in conference play. Rider allows 64.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Siena makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Rider has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Rider’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Saints and Broncs square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anajah Brown is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Seppala is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabby Turco is averaging 14.1 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

