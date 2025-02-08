Siena hosts Rider following Seppala’s 23-point game

Rider Broncs (6-15, 4-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-10, 8-4 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (6-15, 4-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-10, 8-4 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Rider after Teresa Seppala scored 23 points in Siena’s 68-60 victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Saints are 7-4 in home games. Siena is third in the MAAC scoring 65.3 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Broncs have gone 4-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks eighth in the MAAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mariona Cos-Morales averaging 3.1.

Siena makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Rider has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Rider’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Saints and Broncs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Saints. Seppala is averaging 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Gabby Turco is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

