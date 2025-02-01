Siena hosts Quinnipiac following Monroe’s 27-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-8, 9-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-12, 4-6 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-8, 9-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-12, 4-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Siena after Amarri Monroe scored 27 points in Quinnipiac’s 81-69 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Saints are 5-3 in home games. Siena has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 9-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Siena averages 70.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 69.4 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is averaging 8.2 points for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Savion Lewis is averaging five points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

