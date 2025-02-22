Sides scores 16, Sundell sets record, No. 12 K-State women rout rival Kansas 90-60

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Taryn Sides scored 15 points, Sernea Sundell set a school single-game record with 15 assists and…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Taryn Sides scored 15 points, Sernea Sundell set a school single-game record with 15 assists and No. 12 Kansas State celebrated a brief appearance by All-American Ayoka Lee with a 90-60 win over rival Kansas on Saturday.

Lee, who missed eight games with a leg injury, had six points in five minutes. A fifth-year player who also redshirted as a freshman and was injured as a senior, opened the game with a layup and the next basket gave the Wildcats a 4-3 lead they wouldn’t relinquish to make it a successful Senior Day.

Temira Poindexter added 14 points for Kansas State (25-4, 13-3 Big 12 Conference), which has won 17 straight home games. Gisela Sanchez and Zyanna Walker both had 12 points and Kennedy Taylor 10. Sundell became the third KSU player to surpass 200 assists in a season, to go with nine points.

All 10 Wildcats who saw action scored.

Elle Evans scored 15 points for the Jayhawks (15-12, 6-11). Zoe Canfield added 12 points and Regan Williams 10.

Kansas was 10 of 20 on 3-pointers but 10 of 35 inside the arc. Kansas State shot 53% overall, including 13 of 28 behind the arc, five by Sides. Sides also had six assists as the Wildcats had 28 on 34 baskets.

Kansas State shot 60% in the first quarter to go up 26-12 and led by as many as 19 in the second quarter before settling for a 46-31 lead at the half as Sides drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The Wildcats shot 57% while the Jayhawks were 6 of 12 behind the arc and 5 of 16 inside the arc in the first half. K-State was also plus-10 in rebounding.

No. 19 Baylor visits Kansas State on Monday and Kansas goes to BYU on Tuesday.

