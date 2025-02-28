Shumate and the McNeese Cowboys visit conference foe Lamar

McNeese Cowboys (23-6, 17-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (18-11, 13-5 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southland…

McNeese Cowboys (23-6, 17-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (18-11, 13-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Lamar and McNeese square off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 9-3 on their home court. Lamar leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 33.8 boards. Adam Hamilton leads the Cardinals with 6.9 rebounds.

The Cowboys are 17-1 in Southland play. McNeese leads the Southland with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyn Breed averaging 4.3.

Lamar makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). McNeese averages 10.6 more points per game (77.2) than Lamar allows (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Cardinals. Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

