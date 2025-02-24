Shulga leads VCU against Richmond after 22-point game

VCU Rams (22-5, 12-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-18, 5-10 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

VCU Rams (22-5, 12-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-18, 5-10 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Richmond after Max Shulga scored 22 points in VCU’s 70-54 victory against the George Mason Patriots.

The Spiders are 6-7 on their home court. Richmond is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 12-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 18-5 against opponents over .500.

Richmond makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). VCU has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Spiders. Mikkel Tyne is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rams. Shulga is averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

