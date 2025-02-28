Shogbonyo leads Denver against South Dakota State after 20-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-10, 11-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (10-20, 4-11 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts South Dakota State after Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 20 points in Denver’s 64-56 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Pioneers are 7-6 on their home court. Denver ranks sixth in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 78.0 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 11-4 in Summit League play. South Dakota State is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Denver’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 80.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the 78.0 Denver allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 7.3 points. DeAndre Craig is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.4 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

