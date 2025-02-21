Shoats scores 31, Siena knocks off Niagara 94-60

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 31 points as Siena beat Niagara 94-60 on Friday night. Shoats added seven…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 31 points as Siena beat Niagara 94-60 on Friday night.

Shoats added seven assists for the Saints (13-14, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tajae Jones scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Gavin Doty had 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Purple Eagles (10-16, 5-10) were led in scoring by Jhaylon Martinez, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Niagara also got nine points from Jaeden Marshall. Zion Russell had eight points.

Both teams play on Sunday. Siena hosts Canisius and Niagara travels to play Marist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

