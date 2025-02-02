Live Radio
Shoats scores 22 as Siena downs Quinnipiac 84-75

The Associated Press

February 2, 2025, 4:42 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats had 22 points in Siena’s 84-75 win over Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Shoats also contributed six assists for the Saints (10-12, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Gavin Doty scored 19 points while going 8 of 16 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and four steals. Brendan Coyle and Reid Ducharme each added 13 points.

Amarri Monroe led the Bobcats (13-9, 9-2) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Khaden Bennett added 11 points and three steals for Quinnipiac. Doug Young also put up 10 points. The Bobcats ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

