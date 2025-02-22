Shoats leads Siena against Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-24, 2-13 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-14, 8-8 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-24, 2-13 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-14, 8-8 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Canisius after Justice Shoats scored 31 points in Siena’s 94-60 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints are 8-4 on their home court. Siena is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Golden Griffins are 2-13 in conference games. Canisius gives up 78.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.9 points per game.

Siena’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 64.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.7 Siena gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Saints. Shoats is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Paul McMillian IV is averaging 20.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 21.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.