Shelton’s 25 help Eastern Illinois defeat Morehead State 67-62

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Nakyel Shelton had 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 67-62 win against Morehead State on Saturday night.

Shelton shot 8 of 11 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line for the Panthers (10-19, 6-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Obadiah Curtis scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Artese Stapleton shot 2 of 11 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles (14-15, 9-9) were led by Tyler Brelsford, who recorded 14 points. Kenny White Jr. also scored 14 points for Morehead State. Steven Clay also had 10 points and eight rebounds. The Eagles prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

