Shearer leads Portland against San Diego after 24-point performance

Portland Pilots (20-3, 9-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-17, 0-12 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits San Diego after Emme Shearer scored 24 points in Portland’s 76-52 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 3-8 on their home court. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 13.5 assists per game led by Ava Ranson averaging 3.3.

The Pilots are 9-3 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 6.7.

San Diego scores 61.7 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 60.8 Portland allows. Portland averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game San Diego gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ranson is averaging 10 points and 3.3 assists for the Toreros. Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Shearer is averaging 16.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Pilots. Maisie Burnham is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

