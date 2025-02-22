Shearer and Portland host Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (14-14, 8-10 WCC) at Portland Pilots (25-3, 14-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (14-14, 8-10 WCC) at Portland Pilots (25-3, 14-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Santa Clara after Emme Shearer scored 21 points in Portland’s 81-65 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Pilots are 14-2 on their home court. Portland averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 20-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos are 8-10 in WCC play. Santa Clara is seventh in the WCC scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Portland averages 77.9 points, 13.9 more per game than the 64.0 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shearer averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Maisie Burnham is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Broncos. Alana Goodchild is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.