Shaw has career-high 22 points, No. 18 West Virginia women open with 18-0 run, defeat Kansas 76-43

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sydney Shaw had 13 of her career-high 22 points in the first quarter and No. 18…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sydney Shaw had 13 of her career-high 22 points in the first quarter and No. 18 West Virginia rolled to a 76-43 win over Kansas on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers held the Jayhawks scoreless for more than seven minutes to start the game and were never threatened. Shaw opened the game with a 3-pointer, then hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer and added seven more points for 13 of the first 15 points.

Jordan Harrison converted a three-point play with 44 seconds to go in the first quarter to make it 18-0. S’Mya Nichols had a three-point play for the first Kansas points at the 35-second mark and Britta Harshaw hit a 3 at the buzzer to make it 18-6.

The Jayhawks never got within single digits and it was 39-19 at the half when Harrison hit a 3 in the closing seconds. The biggest lead was 72-37 with just less than three minutes remaining.

JJ Quinerly had 16 points, all in the second half and 12 in the fourth quarter for West Virginia (18-4, 8-3 Big 12 Conference), which won its 14th-straight at home. Harrison had 16 points. Quinerly moved into sixth on the WVU career scoring list with 1,763 points.

Nichols had 12 points for the Jayhawks (14-9, 4-8), eight below her average. Kansas also had a season low in points by 13.

The Mountaineers had 36 points off 29 Kansas turnovers, with 17 steals. The Mountaineers forced more than 20 turnovers for the 18th time and their average is 25 with 15 steals. West Virginia also had a 36-25 rebounding advantage.

West Virginia is at Houston on Saturday when Kansas plays at Cincinnati.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.