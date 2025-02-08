Shavers, Texas Tech Red Raiders to visit Prince, No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Shavers and Texas Tech visit Sedona Prince and No. 9 TCU on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs are 15-0 in home games. TCU is seventh in college basketball with 19.2 assists per game. Hailey Van Lith leads the Horned Frogs averaging 5.8.

The Red Raiders are 3-9 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 2.0.

TCU makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Texas Tech scores 6.9 more points per game (64.4) than TCU allows to opponents (57.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van Lith is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Madison Conner is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Raiders. Shavers is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 32.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

