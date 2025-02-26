Shannon leads Arkansas State against Southern Miss after 21-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-10, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (9-19, 4-12 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 6…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-10, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (9-19, 4-12 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Southern Miss after Zyion Shannon scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 86-70 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 in home games. Southern Miss is 7-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Wolves are 13-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 2.4.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern Miss gives up.

The Eagles and Red Wolves match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Shannon is averaging 11.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 52.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.