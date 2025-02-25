Shannon and Arkansas State host Southern Miss

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-10, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (9-19, 4-12 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 6…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-10, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (9-19, 4-12 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Southern Miss after Zyion Shannon scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 86-70 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 in home games. Southern Miss averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Red Wolves are 13-3 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedie Montue averaging 4.0.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Eagles and Red Wolves square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Morgan Sieper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shannon is averaging 11.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Red Wolves. Montue is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 52.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

