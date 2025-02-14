Shah leads Cal Poly against CSU Northridge after 20-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-18, 2-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-13, 5-8 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-18, 2-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-13, 5-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts CSU Northridge after Annika Shah scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 67-64 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Mustangs have gone 5-6 in home games. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mary Carter averaging 5.0.

The Matadors are 2-11 in Big West play. CSU Northridge ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 2.2.

Cal Poly scores 56.4 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 73.5 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.5 points. Carter is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Cox is averaging 5.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Matadors. Nnenna Orji is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

