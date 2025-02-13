Shafford leads Southern Indiana against Western Illinois after 24-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (17-8, 9-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-11, 6-8 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (17-8, 9-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-11, 6-8 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Western Illinois after Vanessa Shafford scored 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 67-56 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-4 at home. Western Illinois averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 9-5 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Western Illinois scores 70.9 points, 8.6 more per game than the 62.3 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan McCowan is scoring 21.4 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Leathernecks. Mia Nicastro is averaging 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Meredith Raley is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Shafford is averaging 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

