SFA takes on Texas A&M-CC after Dominguez’s 28-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-12, 3-9 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (19-5, 9-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays Texas A&M-CC after Harmaine Dominguez scored 28 points in SFA’s 87-67 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Ladyjacks have gone 10-1 at home. SFA scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Islanders are 3-9 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

SFA scores 80.5 points, 24.0 more per game than the 56.5 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 60.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 62.5 SFA gives up.

The Ladyjacks and Islanders square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Ladyjacks. Dominguez is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeda Whitner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Paige Allen is shooting 36.4% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Islanders: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

