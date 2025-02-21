SFA takes on Incarnate Word following Hayman’s 23-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-14, 6-10 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-14, 6-10 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Incarnate Word after Kyle Hayman scored 23 points in SFA’s 76-74 win against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Cardinals are 9-5 on their home court. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 12.2 assists per game led by Jalin Anderson averaging 4.8.

The ‘Jacks have gone 7-9 against Southland opponents. SFA is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Incarnate Word averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Incarnate Word gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Hayman is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Keith Lamar is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

