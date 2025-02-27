SFA looks for 25th victory of season in matchup with McNeese

McNeese Cowgirls (10-18, 5-12 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5, 14-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (10-18, 5-12 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5, 14-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Ladyjacks host the McNeese.

The Ladyjacks have gone 11-1 in home games.

The Cowgirls are 5-12 against Southland opponents.

SFA makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). McNeese has shot at a 37.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 37.4% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The Ladyjacks and Cowgirls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiayra Ellis is scoring 9.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

