Seymour, Peterson lead East Tennessee State past Furman 72-69

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour led East Tennessee State with 23 points and Quimari Peterson sealed the victory with a layup with 29 seconds left as the Buccaneers took down Furman 72-69 on Sunday.

Seymour added five rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-10, 6-4 Southern Conference). Peterson scored 16 points, going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Karon Boyd had 12 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Paladins (17-6, 5-5) were led by PJay Smith Jr., who recorded 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cooper Bowser added nine points for Furman. Eddrin Bronson also had eight points.

East Tennessee State went into the half ahead of Furman 37-32. Peterson scored 12 points in the half. Seymour scored 19 second-half points for East Tennessee State.

