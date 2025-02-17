Seton Hall plays No. 18 Marquette following Coleman’s 23-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (7-18, 2-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-18, 2-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on No. 18 Marquette after Isaiah Coleman scored 23 points in Seton Hall’s 69-68 overtime win against the UConn Huskies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-2 at home. Marquette ranks second in the Big East with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Kam Jones averaging 11.4.

The Pirates are 2-12 against conference opponents. Seton Hall allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Marquette is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coleman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.