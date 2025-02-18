Seton Hall plays No. 16 Marquette after Coleman’s 23-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (7-18, 2-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-18, 2-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -17.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on No. 16 Marquette after Isaiah Coleman scored 23 points in Seton Hall’s 69-68 overtime victory against the UConn Huskies.

The Golden Eagles are 12-2 on their home court. Marquette is 19-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.7 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 2-12 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Marquette’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Marquette has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Coleman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Scotty Middleton is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.