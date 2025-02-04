Seton Hall plays Butler on 3-game home slide

Butler Bulldogs (9-13, 2-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-16, 1-10 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (9-13, 2-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-16, 1-10 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall aims to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Butler.

The Pirates are 4-7 in home games. Seton Hall is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 against Big East opponents. Butler averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Seton Hall averages 63.5 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 72.1 Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

