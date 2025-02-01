Seton Hall faces DePaul on 6-game slide

Seton Hall Pirates (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-12, 1-10 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-12, 1-10 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall heads into the matchup with DePaul after losing six in a row.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-5 at home. DePaul averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pirates are 1-9 against conference opponents. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

DePaul is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Enright is averaging 7.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Scotty Middleton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

