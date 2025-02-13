Seppala and the Siena Saints take on conference foe Marist

Siena Saints (12-10, 9-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-10, 7-5 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (12-10, 9-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-10, 7-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teresa Seppala and Siena visit Morgan Lee and Marist in MAAC action.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-2 at home. Marist is eighth in the MAAC scoring 56.8 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Saints are 9-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Marist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Siena gives up. Siena averages 7.9 more points per game (65.5) than Marist allows to opponents (57.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.9 points for the Red Foxes. Lee is averaging 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 14.9 points for the Saints. Seppala is averaging 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

