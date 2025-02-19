Semona leads Stonehill against Wagner

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-13, 6-6 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-13, 4-8 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-13, 6-6 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-13, 4-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Wagner after Louie Semona scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 85-73 win against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Seahawks have gone 7-5 in home games. Wagner scores 63.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 6-6 in NEC play. Stonehill leads the NEC with 14.9 assists. Amir Nesbitt leads the Skyhawks with 2.8.

Wagner scores 63.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.6 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill scores 8.6 more points per game (70.0) than Wagner gives up to opponents (61.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Ezquerra Trelles is averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games.

Semona averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Todd Brogna is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

