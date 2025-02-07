Semona and Stonehill host LIU

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-12, 4-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (11-15, 7-4 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-12, 4-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (11-15, 7-4 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits LIU after Louie Semona scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 71-63 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Sharks are 6-4 in home games. LIU has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Skyhawks are 4-5 against NEC opponents. Stonehill has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

LIU scores 67.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 69.6 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shadrak Lasu is averaging 5.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Todd Brogna is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Semona is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

