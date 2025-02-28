Secrist leads Indiana State against Evansville after 24-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (4-24, 2-15 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (4-24, 2-15 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Evansville after Keslyn Secrist scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 107-86 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-5 at home. Evansville has a 0-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 2-15 in MVC play. Indiana State averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Evansville’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 65.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Evansville gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Hartwig is averaging 16.3 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Finnegan is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sycamores. Secrist is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

