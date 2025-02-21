Secrist, Indiana State Sycamores square off against the UIC Flames

Indiana State Sycamores (4-21, 2-12 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-13, 7-7 MVC) Chicago; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Indiana State Sycamores (4-21, 2-12 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-13, 7-7 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits UIC in MVC action Friday.

The Flames have gone 6-5 in home games. UIC averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sycamores are 2-12 in conference matchups. Indiana State averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

UIC’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than UIC has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The Flames and Sycamores face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krystyna Ellew averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Makiyah Williams is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Deja Jones is averaging nine points and 4.5 assists for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

