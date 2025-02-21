Seattle U visits Utah Valley after Toolson’s 24-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (10-15, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-7, 11-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-15, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-7, 11-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Seattle U after Tanner Toolson scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 79-77 overtime win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 10-0 at home. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 1.6.

The Redhawks have gone 5-6 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Utah Valley is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 72.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 69.3 Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Toolson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is shooting 60.4% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

