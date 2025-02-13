Seattle U visits Abilene Christian following Madden’s 22-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (10-13, 5-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13, 3-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-13, 5-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13, 3-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Seattle U after Hunter Jack Madden scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 84-70 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wildcats are 6-4 on their home court. Abilene Christian ranks seventh in the WAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Williams averaging 3.5.

The Redhawks are 5-4 in WAC play. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 7.2.

Abilene Christian scores 71.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 68.5 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madden is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.9 points. Williams is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Moncrieffe is averaging 15 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

