Seattle U Redhawks face the Tarleton State Texans on 10-game skid

Tarleton State Texans (16-10, 7-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-20, 0-10 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tarleton State Texans (16-10, 7-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-20, 0-10 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U comes into the matchup with Tarleton State after losing 10 straight games.

The Redhawks have gone 1-7 at home. Seattle U is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

The Texans have gone 7-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

Seattle U averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Seattle U has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

The Redhawks and Texans match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christeina Bryan is averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Julianna Walker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jakoriah Long averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Arieona Rosborough is averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.