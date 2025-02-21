Seattle U hosts Barcello and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-10, 6-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-21, 0-11 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-10, 6-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-21, 0-11 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Seattle U after Amanda Barcello scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 74-51 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks have gone 1-8 at home. Seattle U has a 1-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolverines have gone 6-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC giving up 61.4 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Seattle U’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 66.4 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 Seattle U gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Christeina Bryan is averaging 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ally Criddle is averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.