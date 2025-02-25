Sears leads No. 6 Alabama against No. 24 Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5, 11-3 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5, 11-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -7.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 24 Mississippi State after Mark Sears scored 30 points in Alabama’s 96-83 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide are 11-2 on their home court. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Dioubate averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in SEC play. Mississippi State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.9 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 12 points. Sears is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

Josh Hubbard averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. KeShawn Murphy is averaging 14 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 93.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

